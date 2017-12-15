While winding through the lush, Great Smoky Mountains, groups can stop for a little bit of retail therapy at Tanger Outlets Sevierville in Tennessee.

“Our groups are able to experience our shopping destination with their friends,” said Angela Harness, general manager of the outlets. “Outlet shopping is an experience like no other. Take it all in – look for the deals, see how much you can save in each store. We have the brands people want for the price they can afford.”

Tanger Outlets has 43 centers in 22 states across the country and in Canada, and welcomes over 188 million brand-name shoppers annually.

Visitors to Tanger Outlets Sevierville can shop over 108 popular retail brands like Under Armour, Coach, Pandora, Michael Kors, Tommy Hilfiger, Vera Bradley, Asics, The North Face and Adidas.

Groups visiting the outlets receive a $10 gift card for the driver and escort, and free coupon books are given to all group members. Trips must be booked within 24 hours to receive the books and the driver and escort bonus. The outlets also put a strong emphasis on giving groups the best deal around.

“We focus on the shopping experience and value,” Harness said. “We are dedicated to making sure our shoppers get the most from their hard-earned dollars. That is why we have the Best Price Promise. If you purchase merchandise from any Tanger store and find it advertised for less elsewhere within 30 days, we’ll gladly refund the difference to you in cash. The Best Price Promise gives Tanger customers confidence that they are getting a great deal each and every time they shop.”

Between shops, groups can cool down with a scoop of rich, sweet ice cream from Ben & Jerry’s, or satisfy their appetites with seafood or a hearty steak from The Chop House.

Plentiful and free motorcoach parking is available.

For more information, call 865-453-1053 or visit tangeroutlet.com/sevierville.