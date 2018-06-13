For groups looking to explore the ins and outs of North Carolina like a local, Taste Carolina Gourmet Food Tours has them covered.

Since 2009, Taste Carolina has connected thousands of visitors to North Carolina’s best local restaurants throughout the state, by offering tours in Raleigh, Durham, Wilmington, Asheville, Charlotte, Greensboro, Winston-Salem, Chapel Hill/Carrboro and Hillsborough.

“Taste Carolina tours are a fun and social experience, and they also give an insider view of North Carolina’s most innovative and delicious restaurants and cuisine,” said Lesley Stracks-Mullem, owner of Taste Carolina Gourmet Food Tours. “Our private tours are highly customized for each group, and we take care of everything they need to have a great time. Tours are intended to be walking tours, so people learn a lot about the city as they go from place to place.”

A majority of the tours are held in sit-down restaurants; however, some include mixology demonstrations and tastings at speakeasy craft cocktail bars. Farmers market tours are offered as well. On tours, groups can learn about a city’s architecture and history, and sit down with chefs to get an insider’s look into its dynamic food scene.

“North Carolina’s downtown dining scenes are changing quickly, and we are on the forefront of what’s best in each city,” Stracks-Mullem said. “We also hope they (groups) have lots of fun with each other and with their tour guides.”

On the Durham downtown tour, groups can try North Carolina pasture-raised beef burgers with made-from-scratch toppings and wood-fired pizza, to local craft beers and specialty sweets.

Stracks-Mullem suggests booking tours sooner rather than later, however; most tours can be accommodated, she said. Private group tours are customizable and can be tailored to fit specific interests of the group.

Taste Carolina Gourmet Food Tours can host groups of eight up to 200-plus, and also helps arrange motorcoach parking in advance.

For more information, call 919-237-2254 or visit tastecarolina.net.