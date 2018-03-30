Have fun at Terrapin Adventures in Maryland

In Savage, located between Baltimore and Washington, D.C., groups can get adventurous at Terrapin Adventures.

“Adults enjoy our aerial adventure park with its zip line, high ropes challenge course, climbing tower, giant swing and terrapin flyer,” said Matt Baker, chief adventure officer. “They enjoy trying new things, getting outside (their) comfort zone.”

The aerial adventure park is the most popular aspect of Terrapin Adventures, but kayaking along the Patuxent River, biking, caving, river tubing and geocaching tours also are available for groups. Cave trips are offered once a month and give visitors the opportunity to learn the basics of cave exploration.

The adventure course aspect has 34 elements to keep groups busy, including: a swing that has two G’s of force, the Terrapin Flyer that is a 40-foot free falling drop that feels like flying, and hoping on the zip line for amazing views from high up in the sky.

Staff recommend planning for two to four hours, depending on what adventures the group members want to participate in. Plan to arrive 30 minutes before the tour time to fill out paperwork. There is the option to have a fully catered meal.

Terrapin Adventures is able to accommodate groups up to 200 people at the adventure park and its indoor facilities. The business is able and willing to customize a program to match a group’s interests or needs.

“Adults enjoy doing fun things together outside getting to know each other and share in your accomplishments,” Baker said. “We specialize in groups (and) getting them to enjoy being together.”

Terrapin Adventures is open year-round and through the rain and snow. People wishing to participate in the outdoor adventures should wear closed-toe shoes, except during water activities.

Free motorcoach parking is available off Interstate 95.

For more information, call 301-725-1313 or visit terrapinadventures.com.