Head inland for island fun in Pigeon Forge

Groups can find island fun in the middle of the Smoky Mountains. Lively restaurants, distinctive shops, legal moonshine, a sleek Ferris wheel and more await at The Island in Pigeon Forge.

Anchored by Jimmy Buffett’s breezy four-star Margaritaville Island Hotel (where groups can whip up their own moonshine margaritas), cheeseburger or not, this is a paradise for groups that want to base themselves in one location and have walking access to a lot of entertainment and dining options.

Sixty-plus retail and specialty shops and 17 eateries — including Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen and the Timberwood Grill — line the wide, curving walkways. The St. Somewhere Spa gets two fins up for its Lost Shaker of Salt body scrub and customized Wastin’ Away massage.

The Island’s 19 adventures include the Great Smoky Mountain Wheel, scraping the sky at 200 feet to give riders panoramic views of downtown Pigeon Forge while sitting in climate-controlled all-glass gondolas.

Browse the hodgepodge of goodies at Emery’s 5 & 10, a 90-year-old, family owned business where groups can take a step back in time and relive childhood memories.

“We offer guests narrated tours to discuss the history of the classic five and ten and help them discover educational, nostalgic and thought-provoking merchandise,” said Ron Emery, third generation business owner. “We also sell the same type of candy your grandfather bought for his girlfriend — your grandmother.”

Gather at Ole Smoky Moonshine — the first legal moonshine distillery to open in Tennessee — to sample up to 13 communion cups of sublimely flavored hooch, including white lightning, Tennessee Mud, pumpkin, and java.

Groups can prearrange a tour, which takes about an hour and includes a narrative by an Ole Smoky family or team member, a tasting and group discounts on moonshine and store merchandise.

Pre-arranging group visits is preferred. Motorcoach parking is available.

For more information, call 865-286-0700, email sales@islandinpigeonforge.com or visit islandinpigeonforge.com.

Article by Kathy Witt