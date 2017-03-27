Sometimes, hands-on learning in physics and liberal arts can be found in unexpected places; for example, the scientific G-forces felt on the downswing of a thrill ride. At theme parks, students not only see experiments, but also feel and live through them.

Groups can perform on world-famous stages; help a metalsmith shape steel; and ride to new heights on some of the most wicked roller coasters on earth — all in the same day. Here are five theme parks that give students educational reasons to welcome adrenaline.



1. Cedar Point

Sandusky, Ohio

Cedar Point has a serious proliferation of roller coasters at 17 and counting, including Valravn, the tallest, fastest and longest dive roller coaster in the world. Better yet, the 364-acre playground on the shores of Lake Erie has a roster of educational programs: Physics, Science & Math Week; Engineering Day; and the Festival of Music.

Performing choirs and bands can showcase their talents while marching down the midway or taking the stage. Dinosaurs Alive! combines finely detailed, handcrafted animatronics and interactive consoles set in a lush landscape with educational content. Who said scientific theories couldn’t be captivating?

A good place to begin is Amusement Park 101, where students learn what it takes to run the fun-biz from key Cedar Point representatives.

“The first thing educators should do when planning a visit is to decide if they want to make it a one-day or overnight trip,” said Kristy Bacni, communications manager. “Cedar Point offers overnight packages that combine park admission, overnight accommodations and meals into one very budget-friendly price.”

Bacni also recommends a post-park discussion about the educational and fun experiences students had during their visit.

“It’s important for teachers to use the time when they return to the classroom to discuss what each student experienced on the trip,” she said.

2. Dollywood

Pigeon Forge, Tennessee

Located near Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Dollywood is one of the most scenic parks in the country. The 150-acre park offers unique learning opportunities through daily demonstrations of 1800s crafts, like blacksmithing, woodcarving, candle making and glassblowing.

Craftsman’s Valley, which articulates the park’s Smoky Mountain history and preservation themes, gives visitors a glimpse into history. Students can watch raw materials transform into customized metal gifts, home décor, candles, glass items, leather apparel and accessories.

“From the historic steam locomotive and the working grist mill to our authentic master craftsmen, there are endless learning opportunities,” said Amber Davis, publicist. “We also hope educators find organic opportunities to teach birds of prey lessons from our American Eagle Foundation show, and gravity and physics when it comes to our coasters.”

Dollywood has plenty of one-of-a-kind rides, including eight coasters. In fact, Lightning Rod is the world’s fastest wooden coaster.

Student bands and choirs can become part of the action and entertainment during a scheduled performance in Dollywood’s plaza.

Groups must make reservations at least two weeks in advance and are encouraged to familiarize themselves with Dollywood by exploring the park’s website prior to their visit.

3. Disneyland and Walt Disney World

Anaheim, California, and Orlando, Florida

Guided field studies at Disneyland and Walt Disney World are available in Applied Sciences, Environmental Studies, Liberal Arts and Leadership Development. Accredited and standards-based (not to mention steeped in fun and adventure), each program is designed to enhance classroom lessons by bringing curriculum to life in a real-world environment.

“We like to say we provide that ‘light bulb’ moment for many of the students coming to our parks,” said Barbara O. Blake, education manager.

Students practice teamwork, critical thinking and problem-solving skills during programs like Discovering Marine Life Conservation, Discovering the American Spirit, Energy and Waves Physics Lab 101, Everyday Chemistry and Experiencing Synergy in Science.

In addition, a visit to The Seas with Nemo & Friends at Epcot is a chance to make effective conservation decisions. A ride on the astronaut-approved Space Mountain roller coaster launches a lesson in physics. And a program created by Walt Disney Imagineering teaches the Fundamentals of Photo Storytelling.

“We recommend referencing the supplemental materials on our website as a way to gauge and help prepare students for their adventure,” Blake said.

Groups also can experience a once-in-a-lifetime performance opportunity with Disney Performing Arts OnStage through Disney Youth Programs. Qualifying vocal, dance, instrumental and other performing ensembles take their talents to Disney stages in front of international audiences.

4. Six Flags Magic Mountain

Valencia, California

Six Flags Magic Mountain tempts groups with 19 roller coasters, including Full Throttle, the world’s tallest and fastest looping coaster, and Tatsu, the tallest, fastest and longest flying coaster anywhere. The 260-acre theme park encompasses more than 100 rides, games and attractions, as well as plenty of educational offerings.

On select dates, students can step into the Outdoor Classroom for a day hosted by Vicki White, “The Science Lady.”

Soak up the sun with a lesson in Fun 101. Join the hands-on interactive assembly, “Motion in Use at Magic Mountain,” followed by four activities with prizes.

With the park’s Guest Star Performance program, marching and concert bands, choral ensembles and dance troupes can perform at the Golden Bear Sierra Stage.

Debbee Dugger, special events/church/tour and travel account executive, said Wi-Fi is available to park guests. She advises students and teachers to download the Six Flags app.

“Check out the ride tab for height requirements and wait times, along with the dining, entertainment and shopping tabs.”

Dugger noted the best value for groups is the park’s Admission/All-You-Can-Eat Catered Meal Package, which can be set up with a Six Flags representative.

5. Busch Gardens Williamsburg

Williamsburg, Virginia

Often recognized as the world’s “most beautiful park,” Busch Gardens Williamsburg invites students to take in 100 acres of gardens, walkways and flower beds in this action-packed, European-themed adventure park.

Blending 17th-century European culture with 21st-century technology, the park has more than 50 rides and attractions, including Verbolten, an indoor/outdoor multi-launch roller coaster. The new InvadR is the park’s first-ever wooden coaster with nine airtime hills, including a 74-foot plunge that reaches speeds of almost 50 mph.

Educational programs include Launch Into Physics (held every Friday from April 28 through June 2, 2017), Sound Waves, Wolf Encounter and a Coasters 101 tour. Ron Vample, communications manager, offered several tips so groups can maximize their time and fun.

“Plan ahead for meals and pre-pay for as much as possible,” he said. “Locate the restrooms throughout the park before venturing out. Select a meeting spot, if necessary, and make sure everyone knows where it is. Also, establish a ‘just in case’ plan. Know where to find help, first aid and park security.”

Catering reservations and special programs must be reserved with a minimum of 30 days advance notice.

Article by Kathy Witt