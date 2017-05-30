Located in Athol, in the Idaho panhandle, Silverwood Theme Park is filled with thrills, spills, shopping and dining, as well as photo ops.

Famous for its thrill rides, there are nine high-thrill rides that include the Timber Terror in Roller Coaster Alley. Plus, there are 13 medium-thrill rides and 17 others that measure high on the relaxation scale, like the two wave pools, part of Boulder Beach water park.

Silverwood is the largest theme park in the northwestern United States. The park features 70 rides, slides, shows and attractions.

Surrounded by rivers and lakes in the forests of the Rocky Mountains, its idyllic location is considered the heart of wilderness recreation in north Idaho.

The 1915 steam train is one of the most popular group attractions. The train chugs along a 3.5-mile loop through the Victorian Village. Full disclosure: Each train ride includes a staged robbery.

For dining, group lunches are available and can include a barbecue buffet served open-air in a shaded pavilion. More flexible dining is available through Buddy Bucks, pre-loaded cards that can be used at any of the 20-plus restaurants and retail shops.

The most popular foods served at the park include cold sarsaparillas and Idaho potatoes at Spiral Spuds, and funnel cakes topped with huckleberries at the Sugar Shack.

Group reservations are required in advance. Complimentary motorcoach parking is available on-site, and commercial tour groups receive complimentary admissions for both the driver and guide.

Silverwood Theme Park’s group tour sales department can assist in securing lodging at one of the 45 hotel properties located in the nearby town of Coeur d’Alene.

For more information, call 208-683-3400 or visit silverwoodthemepark.com.