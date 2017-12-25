Overlooking the Currituck Sound in Corolla, North Carolina, TimBuck II Shopping Village gives groups an unparalleled shopping experience.

“We have over 60 exciting shops,” said Phyllis Cole, who serves on TimBuck II’s board of directors. “We have such a great variety of stores and unique experiences to suit every age group and interest — art, jewelry, sports enthusiasts, cigar aficionados, fashionistas, home décor, gaming nuts, snackaholics, people watchers —we’ve got something for everyone. Visitors enjoy a one-stop shopping experience. Groups can arrive, shop, eat and play, and stay the entire day.”

Groups can browse through original, distinct shops like Mustang Sally’s, The Cotton Gin, Just for the Beach, The Cottage Shop, Sound Feet Shoes, Brew Thru and Kitty Hawk Kites. After working up an appetite, visitors have a wide variety of dining selections to choose from.

North Banks Restaurant & Raw Bar, Mike Dianna’s Grill Room, First Light Breakfast and Burgers, and La Dolce Vita are popular choices for a bite to eat. To please those with a serious sweet tooth, Sweet Cups is the place to stop. This shop serves homemade hand-dipped ice cream, premium frozen yogurt and gelato.

Once groups are re-energized, they can swap shopping for some entertainment and recreation. Visitors can get henna tattoos, take on the go-kart track, try out a stand-up paddleboarding or yoga session, and then end the afternoon with a relaxing and rejuvenation massage. For the evening, groups can enjoy a gourmet dinner paired with a wine tasting at Upside Restaurant & Bar, followed by live music.

Peak season for the shops is March through November. Group visits do not have to be booked in advance, however when calling ahead, the village may be able to arrange discount coupons, Cole said.

A motorcoach drop-off and pick-up location is available at the village.

For more information, call 252-453-9888 or visit timbuckii.com.