Tips for traveling with youth sports teams

By Greg Bach

Coaching a travel team involves more than figuring out starting line-ups and diagramming plays for the upcoming weekend tournament. You must also be prepared to deal with a number of away-from-the-field issues that directly impact your and your players’ experience as these can be the difference between a trip that is fun-packed or headache-filled.

Although what happens on the field or court is certainly your major responsibility, what takes place away from the competition venue should also have your full attention. Safety is a huge consideration. Being in charge of a large group of kids for an out-of-town tournament that requires an overnight stay is an enormous responsibility. You have to ensure the safety of every child – not just during the game, but also on the road to and from events and at the location where the team stays overnight. You’re accountable for all the kids at all times. Besides being the coach, you’re the chaperone who needs to closely monitor and know the whereabouts of every player at all times.

When you take a team of kids – and their parents – to a weekend tournament, a number of issues may pop up at some point, including the following:

Curfews: Children naturally enjoy staying in motels and swimming in the pool, but to perform at their best, you must enforce curfews. The ages of the kids and the starting time of the game the following day should dictate the curfew. Let the kids and their parents know in advance what time the curfew is.

Extracurricular activities: Competing in tournaments in different locations provides opportunities for sightseeing and participating in activities away from the field. Several factors must be taken into account when determining what activities, if any, you’re going to do. You don’t want your players to be so exhausted from sightseeing that they can’t give you their best effort. Remember, the tournament is the top priority. Before departing for the event, go over the tournament schedule with the players and parents, and let them know whether they have any time for extracurricular activities. If you happen to be playing a lot of games in a short period of time, there probably won’t be time to arrange any activities for the kids.

If you have a break in the tournament schedule, decide whether you want to organize a team activity or allow the parents and their kids to do their own thing. Obviously, your group has varied interests, so organizing a team activity can be somewhat tricky. Also, keep in mind the added expense of these activities, because you don’t want to put a financial strain on some parents or force them to participate in an activity that they can’t afford. Always discuss these plans with the entire team before arriving at the tournament site. Team chemistry before a big game can be sabotaged if some kids do something really fun in-between the action while others are stuck in their hotel room – so it’s always best to make decisions that involve everyone.

Problems with partying parents: For many busy families, weekend tournaments are the only vacations they have time for, so parents who want to enjoy themselves aren’t uncommon. Of course, that’s perfectly fine as long as the good times don’t escalate into problems, such as excessive drinking or loud noise in the motel. Before departing for any overnight tournaments, let the parents know that you want them to have a good time and enjoy themselves but to keep in mind that they’re at a youth sporting event and they need to set a good example at all times.

Youth sports tournaments can be great experiences for the kids – but only when coaches take the time to properly prepare for the event and keep the safety of the kids in mind at all times. Regardless if you bring home a first-place trophy, as the coach your No. 1 goal should be making sure that the experience for your players is memorable – for all the right reasons.

Greg Bach is the vice president of communications for the National Alliance for Youth Sports and the author of eight books on coaching youth sports, which include Coaching Soccer For Dummies and Coaching Basketball For Dummies. He can be reached at gbach@nays.org.