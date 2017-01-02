Study Topeka’s civil rights story

On May 17, 1954, in a unanimous 9-0 decision, the United States Supreme Court deemed segregation in educational facilities unequal and unconstitutional.

The Brown v. Board of Education National Historic Site in Topeka, Kansas, allows students to more fully understand how the ruling served as a major catalyst for the civil rights movement. It remains a landmark case studied in history classrooms across America.

“Brown v. Board of Education is something kids can read about in a book, but being in our facility helps them to understand what the long-term psychological damage could be for students in an unequal school, playground or classroom,” said Nick Murray, the site’s education technician.

Groups of students are greeted by a park ranger and then proceed to a 90-minute tour of the historic site.

Students participate in a grade-appropriate, interactive walk through the museum galleries. Lessons on the history of segregation and modern discrimination are then completed through written reflection, group activities and open-ended discussions.

“At the end of the visit, we hope students feel a sense of significance for the building and why the National Park Service is here,” Murray said. “We also hope they leave with a call to action; wondering if segregation is still an issue and what they can do about it.”

All educational groups must complete and submit the reservation request form, which is available to download from the Field Trips page of the site’s website. A minimum two-week advance notice is required for groups requesting additional ranger-led programs.

Students can be dropped off and picked up directly in front of the main entrance. Designated motorcoach parking is available in the lot across the street.

For more information, call 785-354-4273 or visit nps.gov/brvb.

Article by Julie Henning