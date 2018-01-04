FENTON, Mich. — A Michigan-based company named Tours to Savor is rolling out a new concept in tours. The company features deluxe multi-day chauffeured motorcoach trips to exclusive dining venues in Grand Rapids, Traverse City, Ann Arbor and Detroit.

Tours will originate from five central and southeastern Michigan counties. The unique tours d’cuisine take food and beverage enthusiasts to distinctive and heralded dining venues outside of their immediate area. The company provides transportation, overnight accommodations and adventures along the way.

“Our focus at Tours to Savor is to provide an extraordinary level of service and enjoyment to our customers,” said Joe Sirl, company president. “We think it’s all about uniting kindred spirits in an adventure to experience and celebrate the remarkable products of chefs, brewers, winemakers and artisans throughout our great state.”

Hotel accommodations and dining reservations for each tour are pre-arraigned at top rated venues in each destination area. Daily excursions between meals may include visits to acclaimed breweries, wineries, farms and markets or other related points of interest. Excursions often include select tours, tastings or demos. Each tour includes an on-board concierge to accommodate individual requests and coordinate all activities.

“We saw an opportunity to fulfill the need for more than the standard three-hour restaurant tours,” Sirl said. “Our multi-day tours provide a more in-depth experience of the local culinary cultures and let customers see firsthand how these areas have become standouts in the food and beverage world.”

Tours to Savor has adopted the slogan “Following that Fork in the Road.” The slogan will help establish the company’s brand image and present its unique dining experiences to its markets.

Information about specific tour dates and packages is available at the Tours to Savor website, tourstosavor.com or email at office@tourstosavor.com. Contact Sirl by phone at 866-872-8679.