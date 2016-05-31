Triple J Tours helps seniors see the world

Triple J Tours makes travel easy.

A husband-and-wife team in eastern Mississippi regards their 13-year-old tour company as a type of ministry.

Shelia and Walt Lockwood own Triple J Tours, based in Aberdeen, Mississippi. Although not a large company, it provides its customers with many treasured memories.

“We just do it as a fun, home-based travel agency,” said Shelia Lockwood. “We sort of think of it as a ministry for older adults.”

Triple J Tours caters mainly to the senior citizen market in and around Aberdeen. The seniors want to travel, Shelia said, but they want someone else to arrange the trip and do the driving.

Shelia said her travelers range in age from 50s to 80-plus. They have disposable income and lots of time.

“They would like to go somewhere, but they don’t have anybody to take them,” she said. “They don’t want to fight the traffic in the big cities. They don’t want to plan anything. They say, put me on that motorcoach and take care of me like my family would. Take me to the front door of the show and you’ve already got my ticket. They want to be taken care of. They know we are there to take care of them — sort of like a family.”

Walt and Shelia stay within sight of their travelers and emphasize safety as their No. 1 priority.

“The feeling that you are with your family and you know there is always somebody there to take care of you are the biggest things that sell our trips,” Shelia said. “We want to be able to keep providing a quality service.”

Natural tour duo

Shelia and Walt are suited to owning and running a group tour company.

Fun fact: Triple J Tours is named for Shelia’s three children: Jason, Janie and Jesi.

Walt is a former motorcoach driver whose last regular job was driving singer-songwriter Arlo Guthrie’s motorcoach for four years.

Now, Walt works part-time at the motorcoach company where Triple J Tours leases its coaches, so he is the motorcoach driver.

Shelia used to work in bank travel, and she handles the tour planning and escort work. She also has a full-time job outside the travel industry.

Trip variety

Triple J Tours offers one big tour a year. In the recent past, the company has taken travelers to Ireland, New York City and on an Alaskan cruise.

Additionally, the company offers several shorter trips. Coming up are trips to New Orleans and Nashville, a music tour in Mountain View, Arkansas, and a couple of one-day trips. Triple J Tours usually takes a group to Bellevue Baptist Church in Memphis, Tennessee, for the Singing Christmas Tree, an event that incorporates drama, choreography and holiday music. They also travel to a small Broadway theater company in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

“Our signature tour is a one-day mystery trip,” Shelia said. “Those seem to sell out the fastest of any of our tours. I don’t know why that is that way.”

Triple J Tours depends on word-of-mouth advertising and a couple of yearly mailings delivered to its 400-person list. Due to the small nature of the business and because Shelia still works full-time, the company does not have a website. However, the couple uses their Triple J Travel & Tours page on Facebook.

“I am planning to retire in about two and a half years, and then we are really are going to put our best foot forward,” Shelia said. “For now, it’s a small business.”

For more information, call 662-386-3387 or email triplejtours@hotmail.com.