Trumbull County Tourism Bureau presents Italian Food Trail

WARREN, Ohio — Ready to take a culinary adventure? The Trumbull County Tourism Bureau is proud to announce the launch of the Italian Food Trail.

The Trumbull County Italian Food Trail offers delicious Italian dishes. “We are thrilled to showcase the rich Italian culture we have in our area to a wider audience through this new trail,” said Beth Carmichael, executive director of the Trumbull County Tourism Bureau. “However, the sites are not only restaurants but also includes many other great Italian food experiences such as Just Pizzelles and the Country Porch Winery in Cortland and Abruzzi’s Hot Peppers found in local Giant Eagle stores.”

Thought to be the first one of its kind in the country, the trail encompasses over 45 locations in this 25 mile by 25 mile county and will highlight a specialty at each of the listed sites. Some of the highlighted foods are traditional regional food experiences like Italian Wedding Soup, Greens (escarole) with Hungarian Peppers, and Brier Hill Pizza along with a newer take on Italian food like Pizzaburgers, White Pizza and Pepperoni Rolls that have been served for decades in the area.

Most of the highlighted dishes didn’t start in restaurants but were rooted in the traditions of the many Italian families who settled in the region in the late 1800s during the coal and steel boom.

“Over 100 years past the earliest Italian settlements, we have many third- and fourth-generation Italian-Americans still eating similarly to their ancestors,” said Amber Beall, museum director at the McKinley Birthplace Museum and Mahoning Valley cuisine researcher. “Some use recipes hand-written on old scraps of paper while others have the ingredients memorized, feeling and tasting their way to the proper ratios.”

The legacy of these Italian families still has a powerful presence in Trumbull County and is shown through their culinary expertise.

People traveling to the Trail stops will find a multitude of different experiences, ranging from wine varietals and warm, cozy dinners to a quick bite to eat at a pizzeria.

For more information about the Italian Food Trail check out ItalianFoodTrail.com or contact Carmichael at the Trumbull County Tourism Bureau at 330-675-3081 or via email beth@exploretrumbullcounty.com .