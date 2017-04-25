From exploring a Wintu bark house to spotting an owl, students love the interactive and imaginative Turtle Bay Exploration Park in Redding, California.

Combining a 34,000-square-foot museum with a replica of an old-time forest camp, the park welcomes student groups to explore at their own pace or to participate in 60-minute, grade-appropriate exploration classes. The classes range from Forest Ecology to Planetary Process and Exploring Nanoscience.

“More than 14,000 visitors experience Turtle Bay’s school tour programs every year,” said Laurinda Willard, education manager at Turtle Bay Exploration Park. “Whether they come to learn about the Sacramento River region, science, art, history, forestry, horticulture or animals, there is something for everyone to learn, experience, explore and enjoy.”

Willard said student groups tend to spend an entire day at the park, but the amount of time spent can depend upon the type of trip.

“We tend to have higher interest in our morning programs than our afternoon programs,” she said. “May is, by far, our busiest month for school groups, closely followed by April, although September has started to grow recently as well. Booking at least two weeks in advance is mandatory.”

Turtle Bay Exploration Park requires schools to provide adult chaperones; ratios vary based on grade. The requirements are listed on the park’s website. Educators and required chaperones receive complimentary admission.

Student groups may eat sack lunches in the Gifford Pavilion in Paul Bunyan’s Forest Camp; park staff will provide tables and chairs. With advance notice, the museum cafe can arrange box lunches made by From the Hearth Bakery & Cafe, a local restaurant.

Students may be picked up and dropped off at the Turtle Bay entrance archway. Complimentary motorcoach parking is available in the main museum parking lot with overflow parking just beside the Sundial Bridge and behind The Civic Auditorium.

For more information, call 530-242-3111 or visit turtlebay.org.

Article by Julie Henning