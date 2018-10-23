Experience Tuscarawas County’s history and culture

The location of Tuscarawas County on Interstate 77 in eastern Ohio makes it easy for groups to experience the county’s small towns and big stories.

“From Historic Zoar Village and Dennison Railroad Depot Museum — both National Historic Landmarks — to a thriving Amish community, group tours will find a region rich with unique and inviting museums, beautiful landscapes and exciting theater venues,” said Julie Levengood Stephon, group tour manager for Tuscarawas County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Family-friendly entertainment is on the playbill at Ohio Star Theater in Sugarcreek. The Performing Arts Center at Kent State University at Tuscarawas in New Philadelphia presents more than 30 diverse events each year, including traveling Broadway shows.

Trumpet in the Land, Ohio’s first outdoor drama, is presented summer evenings at Schoenbrunn Amphitheatre in New Philadelphia. The show, which celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2019, is a dramatic telling of the story of Schoenbrunn Village.

Experience a slice of the homefront during World War II at the Dennison Railroad Depot Museum. During the war, volunteers at the Depot Canteen served free food to more than 1.5 million servicemen.

German Separatists founded Historic Zoar Village in 1817, and it thrived as a communal settlement for more than 80 years. Groups may tour the historic museums with a costumed guide, and several meal options are available.

At Historic Schoenbrunn Village over 300 Delaware Native Americans and Moravian missionaries drew up Ohio’s first civil code in 1772 and built its first Christian church and school.

A tour favorite is Warther Museum and Gardens in Dover. Master carver Ernest Warther captured the evolution of the railroad steam engine by carving intricate working models in ebony, ivory and walnut. Experiential and dining options are available for groups, including meals in the Swiss-style gardens.

Levengood Stephon can work with operators to customize Tuscarawas County itineraries.

