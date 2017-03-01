Being less than 10 minutes from Mall of America®, Eagan, Minnesota, has always been a hotbed for shopping enthusiasts. Now home to the largest outlet mall in the Upper Midwest — Twin Cities Premium Outlets® — Eagan is definitely the place groups need to stop and shop at. With 16 incredible and affordable hotels, most offering complimentary parking and shuttle service, visitors and tour groups continue to stay in Eagan for its affordability and convenience to all the Twin Cities has to offer.

Twin Cities Premium Outlets® is Eagan’s upscale outlet mall featuring over 100 stores and encompassing over 440,000 square feet, making it one of the premiere shopping outlets in the nation. Shoppers can enjoy savings of up to 65 percent-off leading brands of apparel, shoes and accessories. Popular stores include Coach, Fossil, Michael Kors, Nike Factory Store and Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5th. Join the VIP Shopper’s Club for even more deals and discounts and always remember, clothes and shoes are TAX FREE! Groups receive a complimentary VIP Coupon Book featuring exclusive deals.

Not only do groups receive some fantastic shopping deals in Eagan, but now sports fans can get in on the action, too. Eagan’s newest promotion will have tour planners booking their trip and buying their tickets to favorite sporting events in the Twin Cities, because the deal is a home run! Bring a group to Eagan and attend the group’s game of choice, pick up a minimum of 24 rooms at an Eagan hotel, snap a photo of the group with event tickets in hand and submit it to the Eagan CVB within 30 days of the stay. Whether the team won or faced defeat, tour planners will receive a refund equal to 10 rooms!

Don’t wait. Score great group savings in Eagan, Minnesota. Book a stay by calling 866-324-2620 or visiting eaganmn.com.