Group Tour Media

ATLANTA — Jan. 15 not only marks Martin Luther King Jr.’s holiday in the United States; it is also the day that the U.S. Civil Rights Trail debuts.

Developed over the past 12 months, this trail is a collection of more than 100 churches, courthouses, schools, museums and other landmarks that played a pivotal role in advancing social justice in the 1950s and 1960s.

These sites within 14 states and the District of Columbia allow visitors the ability to witness the destinations and landmarks that defined the settings of the American civil rights story.

“The civil rights movement encompassed the entire South, and this trail gives visitors one source for all the sites that tell that story today,” said Wit Tuttell, director of Visit North Carolina and chair of the Travel South USA (TSUSA) Board. “We worked with historians and scholars to curate this trail to showcase how the civil rights movement changed the South, the U.S. and the world.”

Most of the landmarks are in Southern U.S. states. But there are several states outside of the Southern region that have key civil rights sites. They include Kansas, Delaware and the District of Columbia.

TSUSA has created the U.S. Civil Rights Trail Marketing Alliance, LLC to oversee the administration of the trail. This alliance is led and funded by the directors of each state’s tourism organization.

“In recent years, the South has grown to become a top destination for travelers seeking authentic experiences that bring them closer to a place’s past and present,” said Keven Langston, deputy commissioner of economic development for tourism at the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD). “The U.S. Civil Rights Trail connects travelers to the U.S. civil rights movement through historic landmarks and cultural institutions that played a vital role or help preserve the memory of our civil rights past. At every point along the trail, people will be walking where members of the civil rights movement walked, connecting them at an intimate level to this important story.”

“The Civil Rights Trail is an essential step in telling the important stories of this pivotal time in both our state’s and nation’s history,” said Kevin Triplett, Tennessee Dept. of Tourist Development commissioner. “Through the partnership of these 14 states and D.C. in highlighting the significance of these locations, visitors will be immersed in history, often walking in the footsteps of those who participated in the movement including ones who led the charge.

The year 2018 is an important milestone, as it marks 50 years since Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination on the balcony of Memphis’ Lorraine Motel; this path will help to mark a time that defined an essential part of American history.

“Launching at this time is especially fitting coming in conjunction with MLK50 commemorating the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Tennessee is proud to be a part of a vital initiative and we look forward to welcoming guests from all over the world to learn more about the people and places of this time,” Triplett said.

This venture has attracted U.S. and international press, with articles featured in The New York Times, Travel + Leisure and The Independent (U.K.). Rough Guide has named it the second trek out of 18 that should be on one’s radar in 2018.

For more information visit civilrightstrail.com/. To watch a video of the trail, visit vimeo.com/civilrightstrail.

