International UFO Museum aims to ‘educate, not convince’

Since the fall of 1992, more than 3.5 million people have visited the International UFO Museum & Research Center in Roswell, a small southeastern New Mexico town.

Executive director Jim Hill said the museum draws on average 200,000 visitors a year to see its wide variety of exhibits on unidentified flying objects.

“One of the first exhibits is about that day in 1947 at the Roswell Army Air Field and how this all started,” Hill said.

Personnel from the air field became involved with the remains of an unidentified flying object northwest of Roswell. Whether the UFO was an alien spaceship, a weather balloon or something else is still debated.

The museum’s 25 exhibits include information on the Roswell Incident, crop circles, UFO sightings, Area 51, ancient astronauts and extraterrestrial abductions. A timeline brings visitors up to date on UFOs worldwide.

“Our goal is to educate, not to convince,” Hill said. “We have information related to both sides of the issue as to whether there are other beings. We let visitors draw their own conclusions.”

The International UFO Museum & Research Center’s library houses more than 7,000 books and over 30,000 magazines, periodicals, pamphlets and more than 1,500 DVDs related to the UFO phenomena.

With enough advance time and staff availability, a group can receive a brief talk about the museum timeline.

Hill said the museum will open outside of normal business hours to accommodate group tours.

Groups need to arrange a visit at least two weeks in advance of the visit to receive the deeply discounted group rate.

Most groups take one to two hours to complete the self-guided tour and visit the museum’s gift shop.

Hill said the museum has plenty of free parking for motorcoaches.

For more information, call 575-625-9495 or visit roswellufomuseum.org.