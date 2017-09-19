The National Underground Railroad Freedom Center on the banks of the Ohio River in Cincinnati shines a light on the people who created a network that helped those seeking freedom from slavery in a relatively safe and secret journey to the northern states. Additionally, the Freedom Center brings to the forefront slavery in the modern age.

“The National Underground Railroad Freedom Center is a beacon of hope for the future where every man, woman and child throughout the world can and should be free,” said Jamie Glavic, director of marketing and communications. “While visiting, groups will see a fragment of the Berlin Wall, a slave pen from Germantown, Kentucky, have the opportunity to tour the country’s first permanent gallery addressing modern-day slavery and much more. Groups also have the opportunity to book The Rosa Parks Experience, a new virtual reality station at the museum bringing history to life, and tour our special exhibits.”

These stories are told through a series of permanent and temporary exhibits as well as videos, interactive stations and docents.

“No matter what type of group you are, we have the experience for you,” Glavic said. “We tour college groups, business and nonprofit groups, senior groups, family reunions, religious groups, tourism groups and many more.”

The center recommends that everyone make time to visit the Family Search Center to trace their ancestry. Guests should talk to relatives in advance of the visit to obtain the names of their grandparents and great-grandparents (including maiden names), and their dates of birth and death. Once at the center, volunteers will help organize family information and will show guests how to search census records, the Social Security death index and other record groups.

“Many guests are amazed by what they learn about their families in our genealogy library,” Glavic said.

For more information, call 513-333-7578, email groupsales@nurfc.org or visit freedomcenter.org.

Article by Deb Thompson