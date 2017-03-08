United States Army Aviation Museum displays historic aircraft

At Fort Rucker, Alabama, the United States Army Aviation Museum’s collection of helicopters and airplanes shows the development and use of aviation by the army. Acquisitions involve those of troop and cargo transportation; observation, scouting and liaison duties; medical evacuations; and offensive weapons.

Exhibits include “Super 68,” the helicopter shot down in the Battle of Mogadishu, which became the topic of the book and movie Black Hawk Down; “Army Aviation Hall of Fame,” which recognizes the individuals whose achievements impacted army aviation; “‘Bravo Blues’ 1st of the 9th Cavalry” depicts a photograph from the Vietnam War; and “The Wright Stuff,” a Wright Model B Flyer replica.

Visitors also can walk through a prototype of a Chinook helicopter. The museum has one of the largest collections of helicopters held by any museum in the world. A Vietnam Memorial pays tribute to the 4,347 army air personnel who lost their lives during the Vietnam War.

Leslie Edens, Army Aviation Museum Foundation manager, said the museum is designed for self-guided tours, but docent-led tours are available. The tours are led by retired veterans, many of whom have flown some of the helicopters or planes on display.

“Our tour guides are fantastic,” Edens said. “I just love them. They add so much more to the tour because of their experience in army aviation.”

Admission and tours are free, but donations are accepted. Motorcoach parking is available. Because the museum is located at Fort Rucker, security measures are observed and a photo ID is required for those 16 and older to be admitted on the post.

For more information, call 334-598-2508 or visit armyaviationmuseum.org.

Article by Kathie Sutin