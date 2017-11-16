Unlock history and lore on a Soo Locks Boat Tour

In the Upper Peninsula of Michigan at Sault Ste. Marie, locals call giant lake freighters “lakers” and the supersize ocean vessels, “salties.” From massive freighters and tugboats to cruise ships, in order to sail to their destination on the Great Lakes, all pass through the 21-foot-deep Soo Locks.

Both lakers and salties are referred to as “footers,” in reference to the length from stem to stern.

Since 1934, groups boarding a Soo Locks Boat Tours cruise hear a balance of history (built in 1855) and the business side of the locks (80 million tons of cargo pass each year). The two-hour tours are entertaining and educational.

Steve Welch, vice-president of Soo Locks Boat Tours, invites groups “to get a sailor’s view as they ride with the freighters” along the international shoreline of the lower harbor at Michigan’s oldest city, Sault Ste. Marie.

“The Soo Locks have been referred to as one of the great wonders of the world. Ships from around the world and 1,000 feet long transit through this important waterway from Lake Huron to Lake Superior. It’s really quite amazing,” Captain Welch said.

Each tour includes all four U.S. Locks, the Canadian Lock, St. Mary’s Rapids, views of three hydro-electric plants and the historic scenic waterfront of both the United States and its neighbor, Canada.

On board, the captain shares the steps to get to and through the lock toward Lake Superior, the largest of the Great Lakes. Boats idle near the Soo Locks Visitors Center while waiting to enter the lock and “lock through.”

Soo Locks Tours also offers themed cruises like lighthouse cruise or luncheon and dinner sailings with a with coordinated menus.

A costumed guide, often dressed as Father Jacques Marquette, the early French explorer, welcomes the group.

Inside the waiting area, groups find coffee and freshly baked cookies.

Sault Sainte Marie celebrates it 350th anniversary in 2018. It is the oldest non-native settlement in Michigan.

A dockside gift shop offers an assortment of souvenirs including fleecy blankets, Soo Locks monogrammed hoodies and copies of local history books.

Motorcoach parking is available on-site.

For more information, contact Soo Locks Boat Tours at 800-432-6301 or visit soolocks.com.

For more information on Sault Ste. Marie, contact the Sault Ste. Marie Convention & Visitors Bureau at 800-647-2858 or visit saultstemarie.com.