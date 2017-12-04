USTOA announces 2018 board, executive committee

NEW YORK – The United States Tour Operators Association (USTOA) announced the 2018 Board of Directors, five of whom serve as the associations’ Executive Committee, at its Annual Conference & Marketplace, Nov. 27–Dec. 1 at the Diplomat Resort & Spa in Hollywood, Florida.

Heading the Executive Committee as newly-appointed chairman will be Dana Santucci, vice president of development at EF Education First. Harry Dalgaard, president, Avanti Destinations, will serve as vice chair. Charlie Ball, executive vice president, Princess Cruises & Tours, will serve as treasurer. Scott Wiseman, president, Travel Impressions, will serve as secretary. Paula Twidale, executive vice president, Collette, will serve on the Executive Committee as immediate past chair.

“It’s an honor to welcome the new board members and to work with Dana and the Executive Committee in what is shaping up to be an exciting year for USTOA,” said Terry Dale, president and CEO. “I’m confident this group of leaders will expertly shepherd USTOA on its path to growth while adding value for our members with focused industry advocacy and expanded programming.”

Additionally, three new members round out the association’s 2018 Board of Directors, who include: (*indicates newly elected)

Bob Drumm, president, Alexander + Roberts

Dan Mahar, CEO, Tauck

Elizabeth Crabill, CEO, CIE Tours International

Ian Swain*, owner and president, Swain Destinations

Kirk Demeter*, president and owner, Down Under Answers

Madhvi Buch, CEO, Destination America (The Travel Corporation)

Nish Patel*, president, Mayflower Tours

Olle Olsson, senior vice president, WorldStrides Explorica

Peter Schaefer, general counsel, Mark Travel Corp & Affiliated Companies

Scott Nisbet, CEO, Globus Family of Brands

Representing nearly $15 billion in revenue, the member companies of the association provide tours, packages and custom arrangements that allow 8.6 million travelers annually unparalleled access, insider knowledge, peace-of-mind, value and freedom to enjoy destinations and experiences across the globe. Each member company has met the travel industry’s highest standards, including participation in the USTOA’s Travelers Assistance Program, which protects consumer payments up to $1 million if the company goes out of business.

For more information on USTOA, visit ustoa.com, call 212-599-6599, or email information@ustoa.com.