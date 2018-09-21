Fans of Vera Bradley flock to Fort Wayne every April

Be prepared for a paradise of patterns in Fort Wayne, Indiana, at the Vera Bradley Annual Outlet Sale. Colorful products fill aisle upon aisle of the 100,000-square-foot venue.

“The Vera Bradley Annual Outlet Sale is one of the biggest events — and most exciting — celebrations in Fort Wayne each year,” said Kristen Guthrie, director of marketing for Visit Fort Wayne. “The sale combines great deals with a truly memorable girlfriend getaway or group experience.”

The annual celebration runs for five days in April and provides shoppers with the opportunity to purchase retired or overstock items at 40 to 60 percent off retail prices. Popular items like totes, luggage, handbags, stationery and accessories are for sale.

A Charter Club Program gives groups the royal treatment. The program is available for groups of 20 guests or more who arrive at the sale via a chartered motorcoach.

Benefits of the program include immediate access to the sale, a private checkout room, a special waiting area with refreshments and gifts, games/prizes for the coach ride and a lanyard.

The outlet sale takes place at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum and is a ticketed event during the first three days, with numerous sessions held each day. Each ticketed session has 3,500 tickets, lasts for 2½ hours and costs $5. Tickets are not needed for the Saturday and Sunday of the event.

Tickets for the Charter Club Program must be purchased for $8 per guest, with a minimum of 20 tickets required, through the Memorial Coliseum in addition to the time-slot ticket.

“Vera Bradley knows how to throw a party and treat their fans right, and they create a festive experience from door to door,” Guthrie said. “And once you are outside those doors, Fort Wayne, Indiana, is delighted to host sale attendees at their many restaurants, attractions and other special events all throughout the community.”

Dates for the sale in 2019 are April 10–14.

For information on the sale, go to verabradley.com/us/static/annualoutletsale.

Visit Fort Wayne can also provide information at 800-767-7752 or visit visitfortwayne.com/events/vera-bradley-outlet-sale.

Article by Steph Lulofs