Videri signature chocolate bars
Signature chocolate bars, Videri Chocolate Factory, Raleigh, N.C.
Photo: Videri Chocolate Factory

Videri Chocolate Factory showcases bean-to-bar process

Groups looking to add something sweet to a Raleigh itinerary will be deliciously delighted with a visit to Videri Chocolate Factory. Located in the historic Raleigh Depot building, Videri produces handcrafted, bean-to-bar chocolate that’ll please any sweet tooth.

Videri Chocolate Factory exterior in Raleigh North Carolina

Photo: Videri Chocolate Factory Videri Chocolate Factory, Raleigh, N.C.

“Videri Chocolate Factory is a bean-to-bar chocolate factory, which means we import organic and fair-trade cocoa beans and turn them into chocolate bars and confections,” said Roxanne Lundy, retail manager. “We pride ourselves on friendly, ethical and sustainable business practices while providing an exceptional customer experience. Our chocolate factory is nut-free, soy-free and gluten-free. Our chocolate is organic and fair trade.” 

The factory can accommodate small groups of 20 to 25 on a tour.

On free, self-guided tours, groups learn about the chocolate-making process by viewing plaques and seeing chocolate makers in action. Free samples are available following the tour.

Guided tours give visitors an overview of Videri’s chocolate-making process and the choice between three signature chocolate bars: Sea Salt, Classic Dark or Dark Milk.

“We have a retail space that sells chocolate bars, as well as bonbons,” Lundy said. “We also have a coffee shop that serves amazing coffee, espresso and chocolate beverages — using our chocolate of course. Although the chocolate makers are unavailable to answer questions we have a friendly retail and coffee staff that are always happy to assist. We enjoy sharing our love for chocolate making to our visitors.”

In addition to the factory and retail space, Videri’s has The Patio, a place for visitors to sit and relax while enjoying their confections and espresso.

Motorcoach parking is available. 

For more information, call 919-755-5053 or visit viderichocolatefactory.com.

