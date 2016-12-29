Guest experiences highlight visit to 100-year-old San Diego Zoo

For more than 100 years, the award-winning San Diego Zoo has provided howls, growls, barks, roars, clicks and chirps for its visitors in southern California.

To kick off the new century of operation in 2017, the zoo will open an expansive African wildlife experience. Called Africa Rocks, it will showcase Africa’s diverse habitats and distinctive wildlife.

The wildlife includes rock hyrax and klipspringers, baboons, leopards and vervet monkeys. There will be social weavers and sunbirds, several species of lemurs, and returning to the zoo since the 1970s, African penguins. Plans for Africa Rocks include a state-of-the-art habitat for a large flock of endangered African penguins.

The zoo offers a number of special and premium guest experiences.

The Guided Bus Tour is a classic way to enjoy the zoo. Groups can hop on a double-decker bus for a 35-minute narrated tour. With advance notice, a Spanish version can be presented. Guest-interpreting requests should be made one week in advance of the day of the planned visit.

Keeper Talks often feature an animal ambassador, like a maned wolf or pangolin. These are offered daily and have an additional charge to the entry ticket. Giraffe feeding is available on the spot; feeding tickets are sold at 11 a.m. in the ticket booth next to the giraffe exhibit. Tickets are sold first come, first served.

The San Diego Zoo presents several animal shows each day. Through the end of the year, the Centennial Celebration show is held at 1 p.m. daily at Wegeforth Bowl. The event includes animal ambassadors, a jumbo screen presentation of the zoo’s history and costumed characters in the area to lead in song and dance.

There are 12 locations for dining at the zoo. On-site parking is available.

For more information, call 619-231-1515 or visit zoo.sandiegozoo.org.