Top museums, a historic downtown and an abundance of local restaurants help draw group tours to visit Beloit, Wisconsin.

The city, located in south central Wisconsin, is easily accessible via the Interstate highway system, said Matt Bosen, director of sales and servicing at Visit Beloit.

The Angel Museum is located in a former church and is the largest private angel museum in the world.

“The Angel Museum handles motorcoach groups well,” Bosen said. “The coach pulls right up to the door. The owner, Joyce Berg, dresses up like an angel and tells how she and her husband started their angel collection as a hobby 40 years ago.”

More than 11,000 angels and angel artifacts are displayed in the museum, and that’s not the complete collection. The museum is also home to Oprah Winfrey’s angel collection of more than 600 black angels. Winfrey donated the angels to the museum after receiving them from her fans.

The Wright Museum of Art and Logan Museum of Anthropology are located on the campus of Beloit College.

Historic Auto Attractions is located just south in Roscoe, Illinois. In addition to historic automobiles, the museum holds a large collection of John F. Kennedy memorabilia, movie props and clothing and an Abraham Lincoln room.

“It’s not just cars,” Bosen said.

The second-largest farmers market in Wisconsin is held in downtown Beloit on Saturdays from May through October.

Foodies love Beloit, Bosen said, because of its many independent, locally owned restaurants.

“We have a lot of one-of-a-kind restaurants,” he said. “We have something that is going to fit for a group.”

Stacey Bodnar, director of marketing and public relations at Visit Beloit, said a tasting at DC Estate Winery in Beloit is just like being in Italy.

Beloit’s historic downtown provides a collection of shops, restaurants and boutiques.

“It’s a very walkable downtown and right on the Rock River, with a really nice riverwalk,” Bosen said.

For summertime evening entertainment, consider a group outing at Pohlman Field, home of the Beloit Snappers, a Class-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics.

For more information, call 608-313-1362 or visit visitbeloit.com.