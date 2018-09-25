Colorado Springs CVB changes name to Visit Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Effective immediately, the Colorado Springs Convention & Visitors Bureau will be doing business as Visit Colorado Springs. The DBA has been approved by Visit Colorado Springs’ board of directors. The decision amplifies the organization’s mission to bring more visitors to Colorado Springs at Pikes Peak and helps communicate the purpose of Colorado Springs – Olympic City USA’s destination marketing organization.

Many other CVBs across the country such as Visit Denver, Visit Estes Park and Visit New Orleans have made the same name change to reflect an industrywide goal of driving tourism dollars into their respective communities.

“Consideration of an updated name has been a part of our strategic plan for a number of years,” said Doug Price, Visit Colorado Springs president and CEO. “The logo developed in 2011 is strong, so only minor adjustments were needed. The updated logo will soon appear in our advertising, on our website and in organization collateral and signage.”

Visit Colorado Springs, VisitCOS.com and the #VisitCOS hashtag have been used across social media platforms for more than eight years.