Visit Mississippi Gulf Coast announces new CEO

MISSISSIPPI GULF COAST, Miss. — Visit Mississippi Gulf Coast, the regional destination marketing organization charged with promoting tourism within Hancock, Harrison and Jackson counties in Mississippi, announced Milton Segarra as its new CEO this week.

Segarra comes to the coast with over three decades in tourism, corporate America and government experience, most recently as CEO of Meet Puerto Rico, the destination’s convention and visitors bureau. While in Puerto Rico, he led a team of 29 and managed a budget of $6.2 million. During his time there, the brand was reengineered, a new business model developed and a new digital marketing and social media campaign was implemented.

Segarra’s employment with Visit Mississippi Gulf Coast begins Jan. 8, 2018.

“We took our time with the search to find the perfect candidate to bring the coast to the next level,” said Bill Holmes, president of the board of Visit Mississippi Gulf Coast. “Our board is confident that Milton is indeed the best qualified person to accomplish the goals set forth in the GoCoast 2020 initiative.”

Segarra is also a member of the board of directors of Destinations International, its Finance Committee and is a Certified Destination Management Executive, CDME.

“I am extremely grateful to the Board of Commissioners for their trust and really looking forward to the great opportunity to promote the Gulf Coast of Mississippi,” Segarra said. “So much has been accomplished here, and I am excited to be part of the team that will move the brand forward and create even greater awareness of all there is to offer along our beautiful coast.”

Segarra, his wife and daughter will be moving to the coast shortly.