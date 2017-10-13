Visit Mississippi Gulf Coast: Hurricane Nate Statement

MISSISSIPPI GULF COAST — Visit Mississippi Gulf Coast, based in Biloxi, Mississippi, released a Hurricane Nate aftermath update on Oct. 12:

“We are grateful that Hurricane Nate’s impact wasn’t as severe as anticipated and that our coastal communities saw a minimal amount of damage. As a coastal region that welcomes over 6 million visitors a year, we maintain a high level of advance preparedness for storms and a dedication to quickly resume operations afterward. Due to the hard work of our public officials and the dedication of our incredible hospitality employees, our destination has rebounded quickly.

We have been in constant contact with our tourism partners all along the Coast, and are happy to report that hotels, casinos, attractions and restaurants have resumed business as usual, with their doors firmly open to everybody visiting the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Temporary closures include:

Beaches (closed for debris removal and assessment)

Margaritaville (170 rooms will reopen on Sunday 10/15)

Mississippi Barrier Islands (closed for inspections)

Gulf Islands National Seashore: David Bayou Fishing Pier, government dock, boardwalks and overlooks (closed for formal assessments)

The Scranton Museum

We are ready to welcome visitors, and look forward to making many more happy memories on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.”