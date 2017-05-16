Group Tour Media

Kayakers, Wanderlust Tours, Ore.
Kayakers, Wanderlust Tours, Ore.
Photo: Wanderlust Tours

Wanderlust Tours showcases Oregon’s remarkable scenery

Wanderlust Tours in Bend knows central Oregon nature.

“Sunsets here are spectacular,” said James Jaggard, general manager of Wanderlust Tours. “Our location, east of the Cascades on the edge of the mountains, has the best of all the natural beauty of the Deschutes River that gives life to our high-desert area. For the professional naturalists who guide our tours, it’s their life’s joy to share Oregon’s natural beauty with the participants in their group. So many of our guests comment they knew it would be fun, but did not realize they would learn so much.”

Recreational choices for summer and fall include bicycling excursions, and canoe/kayak tours — half-day trips or moonlight floats on flat water. In the winter, snowshoeing experiences are popular.

“We cave every day,” Jaggard said. “Helmets and head lamps are provided.”

The Cascades are volcanic in origin, so all caves are lava tubes that differ from limestone caves in the eastern states.

In operation for 20 years, Wanderlust Tours provides tours and helps plan multi-day excursions using the hip, small college town of Bend as a base.

“Knowing the above and beyond activities in the Bend area, we can provide information about accommodations and restaurants, as well as timing to fit the activities a tour operator might select,” Jaggard said. 

For relaxation, afternoon social excursions are offered through Wanderlust Tours. There are options such as the Bend Brew Bus for behind-the-scenes tours of four local breweries or a Local Pour Tour that includes beer, wine, cider and spirit tastings, and tours at the facilities. Each of these group options has a local guide and transportation to and from the participants’ hotels as well as appetizers at one stop along the way. S=

For more information, call 541-389-8359 or visit wanderlusttours.com.

Article by Becky Linhardt

