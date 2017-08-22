Warwick serves as convenient group tour base

The smallest state in the U.S. is big on possibilities for group tours, and the city of Warwick is at the heart of all that Rhode Island has to offer.

Located midway along the coast, Warwick is a convenient base for exploring the state’s top attractions as well as southern New England. Boston is about 62 miles to the north. The capital city of Providence is 12 miles from Warwick. And, Newport’s opulent mansions are less than 30 mile away.

“We market ourselves as a hub-and-spoke destination,” said Susan Folco, tourism coordinator for the city’s Department of Tourism, Culture and Development.

There are six regions in the state — including Warwick — and because Rhode Island stretches just 48 miles from north to south and 37 miles east to west, it’s easy to access historic and scenic destinations.

“We’re little, but that’s what makes us so good,” Folco said.

It’s easy and commonplace for Folco’s office to work closely with other Rhode Island tourism organizations to assist tour planners in mapping out itineraries.

“We are strictly a marketing organization and do not book anything, but we can guide them and work individually to help any group.”

Explore Warwick history

Warwick was founded in 1642 on the shore of Narragansett Bay, the scene of the first violence against the British in response to the Crown’s suppression of trade. In the dark of night on June 9, 1772, about 60 armed men boarded the grounded schooner HMS Gaspee, fired on the commanding officer and burned the vessel. Each June, the Gaspee Days festivities celebrate what is considered the “First Blow for Freedom” and the initial act of the Revolutionary War.

Groups can soak in history at one of the oldest villages in New England, the Pawtuxet Village area of Warwick, on a 90-minute, self-guided walking tour that reveals the city’s Colonial history in more than three-dozen homes and historical sites.

Dine in Warwick

With its waterfront location, seafood is a major draw in Warwick.

The landmark Iggy’s Doughboys & Chowder House first opened in 1924 and claims the title of Rhode Island’s oldest beach stand. The expanded restaurant, named “Best Clam Shack,” now serves an extensive menu that features deep fried doughboys, clam cakes, chowder and seafood platters with a year-round view of Narragansett Bay.

“Motorcoach groups love to go to Iggy’s,” Folco said.

Top of the Bay Restaurant and Lounge is another popular dining option in the Oakland Beach area of Warwick.

Discover more of the Ocean State

Add the other five Rhode Island regions to an itinerary. All are within easy reach of Warwick.

Blackstone Valley: The “Birthplace of the American Industrial Revolution” comes to life at Slater Mill Historic Site in Pawtucket. Dating to 1793, it was the first successful water-powered cotton-spinning mill in the country. A 55-minute tour includes a typical artisan home of 1758 and the 1810 Wilkinson Mill with working waterwheel. The interactive Museum of Work & Culture tells tales of the textile and shoe industries of the late 1800s.

Block Island: It’s an hourlong ferry ride to the 11-square-mile natural area. The area features green hills, beaches, cliffs, trails and the Victorian hotels of this historic resort destination, 12 miles off the southern coast of Rhode Island.

Newport: The famed Gilded Age vacation destination welcomes visitors to tour some of the spectacular mansions that were summer cottages for the turn-of-the-20th-century elite, including the Vanderbilt home: The Breakers. Groups may choose to wander on their own to enjoy dining and shopping at Bowen’s Wharf.

Providence: The state capital draws groups for tours of its capitol building, architecture and historic structures open to the public. Don’t miss the WaterFire installation on the three rivers that stream through downtown. The nighttime show features almost 100 bonfires atop the water on select evenings from May through November, from sunset to midnight.

South County: Sandy beaches, whale-watching and seafood have attracted visitors to the coastal area for over a century. Matunuck Oyster Bar in South Kingstown is a popular, year-round “pond to plate” dining destination known for its fresh local ingredients and tours of its oyster farm.

