Step aboard Waterfront Museum, a floating classroom

Brooklyn’s laid-back seaside village of Red Hook is home to the last remaining covered wooden barge — the 1914 Lehigh Valley Barge No. 79. The vessel, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, holds the Waterfront Museum, a floating classroom perfect for student groups.

“It’s fun to get out on a 103-year-old boat,” said David Sharps, captain and museum president. “The Waterfront Museum should really be a part of a trip to Red Hook.”

Sharps, a former cruise ship juggler, bought the barge in 1985 for just a dollar. At that time, the boat was sunk. It took Sharps several months to float the barge.

“It was the only one of its kind in existence, but people had given up on it,” Sharps said. “I came along at the right time.”

Sharps’ love for the arts, education and being on the water has brought him to where he is today.

“Everybody wants to pursue what they like, the trick is finding something you like and sticking with it,” he said.

Student programs at the Waterfront Museum include firsthand learning about geography, history, social studies and science. Topics include the New York Harbor, the history of the Tug and Barge “Lighterage Era” and how food and other goods were transported across the harbor before bridges and tunnels were built.

“It was a class trip that changed my life,” Sharps said. “A theater group came into my town in the mountains, which is where I first saw people juggle. I take my groups pretty seriously. It’s a great way to reach folks and tell our story.”

Hourlong tours onboard the barge include a visit to the galley and original captain’s living quarters, a look at tools used by longshoremen and stevedores, a show of Sharps’ juggling variety act and the museum’s popular 25-foot-long Rube Goldberg ball machine that whirls and plays music.

“The machine adds a bit of whimsy to the tour,” Sharps said.

The barge’s capacity is 149 from May 1 through Oct. 31. Winter capacity is 55 students, Nov. 1–April 15.

Student groups are welcome to have lunch in the park next door. Motorcoach parking is available.

For more information, call 718-624 4719 or visit waterfrontmuseum.org.