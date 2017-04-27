Wild and wonderful adventure doesn’t have to be limited to an individual or a select few friends. Have you ever wanted to experience something truly real and different, but didn’t want to go it alone? West Virginia is the ideal destination for groups.

The activities in the Mountain State are as diverse as the natural landscape. Groups can perform in one of only four remaining Carnegie Halls still in existence in Lewisburg and then experience the wonder of an underground cavern. You’d never expect that student groups can immerse themselves in the perfect STEM learning environment — outer space — in West Virginia. From the safety of earth, surrounded by our rolling hills, students can learn team-building skills and the science of space travel at the Challenger Learning Center on the campus of Wheeling Jesuit University in Wheeling.

But group fun and learning isn’t limited to a classroom in West Virginia. Want to have a meeting that everyone is excited to attend? Host the next office retreat at one of West Virginia’s world-class adventure resorts. Groups can learn team-building lessons from Mother Nature. When the group is on one of the state’s powerful whitewater rivers, everyone has an equal role in navigating through the wild rapids together, with a professional whitewater guide, of course. There also are miles of ropes courses, zip lines, and aerial obstacles to keep the teamwork flowing and the fun non-stop.

From educational experiences to adrenaline-pumping adventure, the Mountain State is the perfect setting for a group retreat unlike any other!

For more information, visit gotowv.com/group-travel.