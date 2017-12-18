Encounter history and mystery at West Virginia Penitentiary

In Moundsville, West Virginia, nearly 100 prisoners were executed within the walls of West Virginia Penitentiary by hanging or by electrocution in Old Sparky, the penitentiary’s electric chair built by an inmate.

The Gothic structure opened in 1876, but closed in 1995. Today, groups enjoy its eerie 90-minute tours, where they can learn unsettling facts and history. The site also houses a variety of displayed contraband.

“Once you have visited the former West Virginia State Penitentiary, you will never forget the chilling cells, the sound of the doors slamming shut as you are ‘locked in,’” said Suzanne Park, executive director of the Moundsville Economic Development Council. “The massive size of the building and vast history makes this tour like no other. Our guided tours offer visitors the opportunity to ask questions, learn the cold, hard facts about inmates, working in a correctional facility and even hear about noted paranormal activity.”

Day tours consist of astonishing history, art, facts and insight on the justice system. These tours focus on the main level of the facility, which is wheelchair accessible.

Groups visit the recreation yards, visitation rooms and the “new” cafeteria that resulted from a riot in 1986. Watch out while visiting the cellblocks — groups might get locked up. The 5-by-7-foot cells of confined many inmates for 22 hours per day. Cameras are allowed and encouraged.

Brave groups (18 years or older) enjoy midnight tours and Ghost Adventures. Guests may bring flashlights, cameras, extra batteries or any other investigative equipment.

The North Wall is a Halloween-season tour option, which leads groups through the oldest part of the penitentiary. It’s known as the area with the most paranormal activity, and where murders, violence and brutality were everyday occurrences. The most dangerous inmates were housed in the North Wall, a maximum-security area; the inmates called it The Alamo.

Groups that choose to go on The North Wall tour enter through the “Administration Building” and the “Wheel,” which are areas that have been closed for years and are only open for groups in season.

Every fall, guests also are welcome to join a variety of spooky events. The Dungeon of Horrors gives groups the experience of being locked in a jail cell, the fear of being lost in a maze and the terror of an eerie walk through the penitentiary with actors to help groups along.

The Dungeon of Horrors is not wheelchair accessible, and flashlights, lighters, cameras and cell phones are not permitted. The facility is open from April through November. Discounted rates are available for groups of 20 or more.

For more information, call 304-845-6200 or visit wvpentours.com.