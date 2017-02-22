When it comes to exploring the Motor City, bicycles are a definite option for groups. Wheelhouse Detroit offers a variety of group tours and can fashion a custom tour.

“Our tours are informative, safe and, most importantly, fun,” said Gwen Meyer, bookings manager at Wheelhouse Detroit.

The company has numerous options for private group tours, and Meyer recommended these six. All are about three hours in length.

1. Near East Side – This tour showcases the Dequindre Cut rail-to-trail, Heidelberg Project, Earthworks Urban Farm, Eastern Market, the Mies van der Rohe Lafayette Park development, Elmwood Cemetery and the Detroit RiverWalk.

2. Detroit RiverWalk/Dequindre Cut – The tour is almost entirely on greenways, separated from auto traffic.

3. Beers & Bikes! – Stops vary depending on time and date, but might include Atwater Brewery, Motor City Brewing Works, Detroit Beer Co., Traffic Jam & Snug, Park Bar and/or Foran’s Grand Trunk Pub.

4. Corktown – The guide will relate inside information on Detroit’s oldest neighborhood.

5. Eastern Market – This tour takes in the Dequindre Cut, Lafayette Park and the historic and vibrant Eastern Market. A lunch stop can be arranged.

6. Belle Isle – Explore the architecture of Detroit’s island park, including the Eero Saarinen-designed Flynn Pavilion and the Albert Kahn-designed aquarium.

“The best thing about experiencing the Motor City on two wheels is the slower pace on bicycles,” Meyer said. “And you are experiencing the city without the barriers of a windshield or doors. Riders are able to experience the city in all of its splendor with all of their senses. You experience the city on a more personal level.”

For more information, call 313-656-2453 or visit wheelhousedetroit.com.