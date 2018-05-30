Wings Over The Rockies unlocks dreams of flight

Located in Hangar No. 1 of the former Lowry Air Force Base in eastern Denver, Colorado, Wings Over The Rockies Air & Space Museum boasts more than 182,000 square feet filled with iconic aircraft, space vehicles, artifacts and military uniforms. Visitors can experience thrilling simulators and unlock dreams of flight through exhibitions, events and programming.

“Groups will learn the basic science of flight — more advanced for groups that request it — including four forces, aircraft control, the main parts of airplanes and their functions,” said Phil Steffes, manager of on-site programs and group tours. “We go through the history of our exhibits in a timeline fashion. We also cover specifications and interesting details of the aircraft.”

Those who stop by the Harrison Ford Welcome Theater watch a short film starring Hollywood icon Harrison Ford. Groups of 10 or more can schedule a personalized walk-through, where they will discover more than 50 aircraft on display. Visitors walk alongside majestic former warbirds, a ¾-scale X-Wing Starfighter and a homemade helicopter.

“We hope groups take away an understanding of how airplanes function on a basic level and their importance over the course of the 20th century and today,” Steffes said. “And, most importantly, we hope they gain an appreciation for aerospace and take away a desire to learn more.

Each year, the museum welcomes about 160,000 visitors representing all 50 U.S. states, as well as 28 countries around the world.

“We can be flexible to accommodate different groups if they would like more specific content,” Steffes said. “For example, an aerospace class may want more in-depth information.”

In addition to the Denver museum, Wings Over The Rockies has launched construction operations on a new campus located on Centennial Airport in Englewood, Colorado — one of the busiest general aviation airports in the nation. Roughly 19 miles south of the museum, Exploration of Flight is a 15-acre campus that will highlight future-focused aviation and space galleries.

The Blue Sky Gallery is expected to open this summer, which will be filled with dozens of interactive exhibits and activities. The Black Sky Gallery is based around cutting-edge space technology and concepts, and is expected to open in 2019.

For more information, call 303-360-5360 or visit wingsmuseum.org.