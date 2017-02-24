Woodstock Inn Brewery tour is quintessential New Hampshire

“The craft brewer is a chemist, botanist, problem solver and artist,” said Anthony Reynolds of Woodstock Inn Brewery. A friendly, knowledgeable brewer, Reynolds is passionate about the palette and process of craft beer.

Set in North Woodstock against the backdrop of the iconic White Mountains, Woodstock Inn Brewery’s interactive and informative tour is quintessential New Hampshire. The Granite State is home to over 130 craft breweries. The Woodstock Inn Brewery is among the most established and boasts a portfolio featuring over 25 different types of ale.

Every brew is a unique mixture of the highest quality ingredients including premium hops from around the globe, imported English grains and crisp deep-well water. The brewery uses the most traditional English-style process: the open-aired seven barrel system to produce favorites like the Old Man Oatmeal Stout or the White Mountain Weasel Wheat.

Keegan Rice is the manager of the family owned and operated business.

“Brewers like Anthony love sharing how the ingredients interact with each other,” Rice said. “Guests learn about grist, mash and wort and how the addition of varietal hops at specific times produce distinct flavors.”

After climbing a ladder to see the fermentation process at work, guests take a seat at the bar to sample a range of complex, unique beers. “Here, guests match what they learned on the tour with what they are tasting,” Rice said.

Tour groups are limited to 20 patrons to provide an intimate experience. Reservations can be made online.

Many guests follow the tour with a meal — and another pint — in the adjoining restaurant for locally sourced burgers and fare. The inn’s 40 guest rooms are spread over several different buildings.

For more information, call 800-321-3985 or visit woodstockinnnh.com.

Article by Michael McLaughlin