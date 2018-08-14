World of Coca-Cola is the perfect experience for your group. Located in the heart of downtown Atlanta’s bustling entertainment district and adjacent to Centennial Olympic Park, World of Coca-Cola is ideally situated for group fun and has something for everyone to enjoy. A unique must-see Atlanta experience, the adventure begins upon arrival in the lobby with a refreshing, ice-cold Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coke Life or Coke Zero Sugar. Guests have the chance to explore the myths and legends around the secret formula for Coca-Cola in the Vault of the Secret Formula and immerse themselves in the rich history of Coca-Cola surrounded by more than 1,200 pieces of memorabilia in the Loft and Milestones of Refreshment.

For those into art and popular culture, the Pop Culture Gallery showcases amazing works by several artists who’ve been inspired by Coca-Cola. A favorite of many guests is the chance to meet and take a selfie with the friendly (and tall) Coca-Cola Polar Bear. The experience also boasts a behind-the-scenes look at the bottling process and the ultimate chance to taste over 100 beverages from Africa, Asia, Europe and the Americas in the Taste It! Beverage Lounge. Many choose to take the excitement and memory of Coca-Cola home by shopping an array of merchandise including decorative items, apparel, accessories and one-of-a-kind pieces.

Other attractions within walking distance include Georgia Aquarium, Center for Civil and Human Rights, CNN Studio Tours and College Football Hall of Fame — all of which are included in CityPASS Atlanta, a great way for groups to enjoy all of the city’s top attractions at a significant savings. Be sure to request CityPASS pricing when speaking with the World of Coca-Cola group sales team.

For more information, visit worldofcoca-cola.com/groups. To make a group reservation, call 404-676-6074.