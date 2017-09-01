World of Coca-Cola welcomes groups in Atlanta

World of Coca-Cola is located in Pemberton Place, adjacent to Centennial Olympic Park in the heart of downtown Atlanta’s bustling entertainment district. Other attractions within walking distance include Georgia Aquarium, Center for Civil and Human Rights, CNN Studio Tours and College Football Hall of Fame, all of which are included in CityPASS Atlanta, a great way for groups to enjoy all of city’s top attractions at a significant savings. Be sure to request CityPASS pricing when speaking with World of Coca-Cola’s group sales team.

When groups arrive, they will be welcomed in the Lobby with a refreshing, ice-cold Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coke Life or Coke Zero Sugar. During a visit, groups will explore the myths and legends around the secret formula for Coca-Cola in the Vault of the Secret Formula. Visitors can also immerse themselves in the rich history of Coca-Cola surrounded by more than 1,200 pieces of memorabilia and archival elements in the Loft and Milestones of Refreshment. The Pop Culture Gallery highlights works by several artists who’ve been inspired by the brand and is a must-see for fans of pop culture. Take a selfie with the Coca-Cola Polar Bear in the Hub and share it with friends on social media. Get a behind-the-scenes look at the bottling process, then head upstairs to taste over 100 drinks from Africa, Asia, Europe and the Americas in the Taste It! Beverage Lounge. Take the excitement and memory of Coca-Cola home by selecting an item from the vast array of merchandise including decorative items, apparel, accessories and one-of-a-kind pieces, many of which are unique to The Coca-Cola Store.

For more information regarding group reservations, call 404-676-6074 or visit worldofcoca-cola.com/groups to plan a visit.