KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National World War I Museum and Memorial will host America’s national ceremony commemorating the centennial of the United States’ entry into the Great War, the U.S. World War I Centennial Commission announced.

The ceremony, “In Sacrifice for Liberty and Peace: Centennial Commemoration of the U.S. Entry in World War I,” will be held on April 6 at the museum. Invited attendees include the President of the United States; Congressional leadership; Cabinet members; state governors; and U.S. military leaders. Also invited are veteran organizations; representatives from U.S. military legacy units that trace their history to the war; descendants of significant American WWI figures; and other organizations, dignitaries and VIPs. International invitees include the Heads of State of Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, the United Kingdom and all other nations whose people were involved in the war.

Designated by the U.S. Congress in 2004 as the official museum dedicated to WWI and in 2014 as America’s National World War I Museum and Memorial, the museum is uniquely positioned to host the official commission event.

“It’s a fitting tribute to those who served in the Great War that we commemorate the entry of the United States into World War I in the very same place where millions of visitors from across the world have paid tribute for nearly a century,” said Dr. Matthew Naylor, museum and memorial president and CEO and World War l Commissioner. “The National World War I Museum and Memorial is committed to remembering, understanding and interpreting the Great War and its enduring impact and this event underscores how this calamitous conflict continues to significantly affect everyone to this day.”

The event will consist principally of the reading of passages from American writings of a century ago about the U.S. decision to enter the war and performance of important music of the time.