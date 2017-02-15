Yellowstone ZipLine & Canopy Tours invites groups to experience a guided aerial adventure from the vantage of a rope bridge, challenge elements and a zip line.

Based in Montana, the company offers tours at two locations: a Yellowstone adventure near Gardiner at the north entrance to Yellowstone National Park and at Gallatin Canyon, located between Bozeman and Big Sky.

The course for the Gallatin River ZipLine boasts scenery that includes towering limestone cliffs, a pine forest and a rushing river.

Fans of the movie, A River Runs Through It, may have a moment of déjà vu as they ascend the sky bridges in towering Douglas firs that overlook the meadows, sagebrush and Juniper below. The 1992 film was filmed in the canyon.

Katie Pidgeon, Yellowstone ZipLine’s general manager, said they welcome groups of all sizes at either zip line experience.

The Yellowstone Ridge ZipLine Tour is located on a historic, mountain ranch and uses three lines. It can accommodate larger groups.

“We offer group rates for eight or more people,” she said. “The maximum number of people for a Classic Tour [Gallatin] is 12. If the group has more, we will spit it into adjacent tours.”

Pidgeon said that reconnecting with nature and others is one reason for the growing popularity of zip lining.

“People so easily lose themselves in their screens and miss out on important things in life,” she said. “We challenge them to take time to experience the world, rather than just sharing it with online followers.”

The zip line excursions are two or three hours with the option of adding a half-day raft trip to create a “Zip and Dip” package. Two guides accompany each group.

“A Yellowstone ZipLine adventure provides a part of the specialness of this historic and pristine place,” Pidgeon said. “We promise to send everyone home with everlasting memories of this unique, eco-friendly experience.”

For more information, call 800-799-4465 or visit yellowstonezip.com.