Group Tour Media

Group Tour Media Magazines

Subscribe Now

Group Tour Media

Group Tour

Connecting Group Travel Decision Makers

Subscribe Now!
You are at:»»Yellowstone ZipLine & Canopy Tours showcases Montana’s scenic landscapes
  • Blue Man Group SPLT sponsor LB Feb 2017
Person ziplining at Yellowstone ZipLine & Canopy Tours
Yellowstone ZipLine & Canopy Tours, Mont.
Photo: Yellowstone Zip Line/Kris Zigich

Yellowstone ZipLine & Canopy Tours showcases Montana’s scenic landscapes

0
By on Article

Yellowstone ZipLine & Canopy Tours invites groups to experience a guided aerial adventure from the vantage of a rope bridge, challenge elements and a zip line.

Group of nine people at Yellowstone ZipLine & Canopy Tours in Montana

Photo: Yellowstone Zip Line/Kris Zigich Zip line group, Yellowstone ZipLine & Canopy Tours, Mont.

Based in Montana, the company offers tours at two locations: a Yellowstone adventure near Gardiner at the north entrance to Yellowstone National Park and at Gallatin Canyon, located between Bozeman and Big Sky.

The course for the Gallatin River ZipLine boasts scenery that includes towering limestone cliffs, a pine forest and a rushing river. 

Fans of the movie, A River Runs Through It, may have a moment of déjà vu as they ascend the sky bridges in towering Douglas firs that overlook the meadows, sagebrush and Juniper below. The 1992 film was filmed in the canyon.

Katie Pidgeon, Yellowstone ZipLine’s general manager, said they welcome groups of all sizes at either zip line experience.

The Yellowstone Ridge ZipLine Tour is located on a historic, mountain ranch and uses three lines. It can accommodate larger groups.

“We offer group rates for eight or more people,” she said. “The maximum number of people for a Classic Tour [Gallatin] is 12. If the group has more, we will spit it into adjacent tours.”

Pidgeon said that reconnecting with nature and others is one reason for the growing popularity of zip lining.

“People so easily lose themselves in their screens and miss out on important things in life,” she said. “We challenge them to take time to experience the world, rather than just sharing it with online followers.”

The zip line excursions are two or three hours with the option of adding a half-day raft trip to create a “Zip and Dip” package. Two guides accompany each group.

“A Yellowstone ZipLine adventure provides a part of the specialness of this historic and pristine place,” Pidgeon said. “We promise to send everyone home with everlasting memories of this unique, eco-friendly experience.”

For more information, call 800-799-4465 or visit yellowstonezip.com.

Share.

About Author

Mary Lu Laffey, Editor

Mary Lu Laffey is an award-winning editor and writer who has spent most of her adult life under a travel umbrella that is the perfect size for packing. A frequent contributor to the Worldview section in Group Tour and Student Group Tour magazines and always upfront in her From the Editor message, Laffey likes to hear a good tale even more than telling one.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply