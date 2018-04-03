YORK, Pa. — On March 27–28, two major motorcoach association events were held back-to-back for the first time in York County bringing more than 1,250 group leaders from up and down the East Coast and generating more than $395,000 in combined positive economic impact for York County.

The 2018 Pennsylvania Bus Association Marketplace, held on March 27, brought together 950 group leaders from across the greater Pennsylvania area to see more than 160 destination opportunities. This event will return to York in 2019 for a second consecutive year.

“My experience at PBA Marketplace in York, Pennsylvania, was wonderful,” said Sarah Imes, travel and tourism manager at Visit Ithaca. “There was good flow throughout the show, the timing of buses leaving/arriving kept people moving through. I never felt like I was waiting for the next group or had too many people at one time.”

The 2018 Maryland Motorcoach Association Annual Group Leader Travel Showcase, held on March 28, brought together more than 300 group leaders from across Maryland to connect with representatives from over 300 destinations up and down the East Coast.

The opportunity to host both events back-to-back produced immediate hotel stays and showcased the York Expo Center as a meeting venue. From these events, bus companies will book tours to the greater York County area, bringing more visitors and increasing economic impact throughout the year.

In addition to the tradeshow events, 14 companies participated in familiarization tours across York County, hitting the road to learn more about the attractions, dining, shopping and lodging destinations that the county has to offer.

“We were thrilled to work with our partners to show group leaders and motorcoach operators so many reasons to book trips to York,” said Doug Eppler, director of marketing and communications at York Revolution. “There is nothing like sharing your passion for your community face to face, and we had some great conversations that we hope will lead to lots of new business. And we were very excited to take it to the next level by hosting a visit to PeoplesBank Park after the marketplaces. These are the kinds of inroads that lead to long-term, mutually beneficial relationships in the tourism world.”

The York County Convention & Visitors Bureau’s mission is to maximize tourism expenditures and their economic impact in York County, Pennsylvania, through comprehensive tourism sales and marketing programs. The York County CVB’s vision is for a York County where tourism is recognized for the value of its economic impact and its role in raising the profile of York County as a sought-after destination. Tourism generates significant positive economic impact across York County. According to Tourism Economics report, The Economic Impact of Travel in Pennsylvania: Tourism Satellite Account Calendar Year 2015, visitors spent $943 million in York County in 2015 and during that same year, industry employed 7,709 people around the county. For more information on the York County Convention & Visitors Bureau, call 1-888-858-9675 or visit yorkpa.org.