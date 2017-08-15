Bison, elk and the towering grizzly bear are living symbols of the American West. Each summer, nature lovers trek to the expanse of Yellowstone National Forest to view these majestic animals in their natural habitat. Over the years, populations have dwindled, making a sighting a rarity. Enter Zoo Idaho, a 25-acre site situated between Salt Lake and Yellowstone. First opened in 1932, Zoo Idaho is home to 145 animals representing 40 species that call the Gem State home.

Many of the animal habitats back against a natural lava formation, creating a stunning setting for animals like the zoo’s pair of lynx or graceful cougars, the “big cats” of the West.

“The setting allows visitors to observe animals up close,” said Birgitta Bright, tourism administrator at Visit Pocatello. “In a way, that is not possible at Yellowstone.”

An expansive flat grasslands habitat provides ample room for large bison to graze alongside small herds of pronghorn and American elk. Across the path, visitors enjoy listening to the call of the wild: the howl of the zoo’s coyote pack announcing the rising moon.

The new grizzly bear exhibit is a major draw for visitors.

“At over a half-acre, the habitat provides plenty of room for the bears to roam, rest and play,” Bright said.

The zoo’s two grizzly bears display many natural behaviors in their new home. A special viewing platform allows guests to get pretty close to the bears’ pond and watch them splash in the summer sun.

Visits to the zoo are self-guided, though docents are on-hand to answer questions about the animals. An hour-long guided tour can be arranged at an additional cost.

The zoo is adjacent to a replica of Fort Hull, allowing for an exploration into Idaho’s statehood and earlier as home to the Shoshone-Bannock people. Group rates are available with advanced reservation.

For more information, call 208-234-6264 or visit zooidaho.org.

Article by Michael McLaughlin